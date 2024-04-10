Salman Khan Sings ‘Saari Duniya Jala Denge’ at Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Bollywood star Salman Khan and singer B Praak were seen attending Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ahead of his birthday.
(Photo X/ @salmankhanuniverse)
During the event a video featuring Salman Khan and B Praak singing the hit song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, has gone viral. The song, originally sung by Praak in the movie, has garnered widespread attention.
Take a look at the video:
Wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, Salman Khan was joined by his manager, Jordy Patel, and bodyguard, Shera, while Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, were also present at the event.
Anant Ambani was recently also in the news for his pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant.
