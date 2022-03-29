'Humour is Above The Belt': Salman Khan Says a Host Should be Sensitive

To which Varun added, "They get offended and one has to be careful".

Maniesh Paul, who often hosts reality shows, told the press that they "try to draw the line", but at times things get sensitive. "Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive... Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor". Maniesh added that it is the artiste's duty to check what writers have written in the script.

Salman and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, to be held in May in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.