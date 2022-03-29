'I Was Out of Line & Wrong': Will Smith Issues Public Apology to Chris Rock

Actor Will Smith has publicly apologised to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him at the Oscars, saying that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable and inexcusable". Smith courted controversy at the awards ceremony on Sunday, 27 March, when he slapped the presenter over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."