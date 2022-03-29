'I Was Out of Line & Wrong': Will Smith Issues Public Apology to Chris Rock

Will Smith during the Oscar 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Will Smith has publicly apologised to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him at the Oscars, saying that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable and inexcusable". Smith courted controversy at the awards ceremony on Sunday, 27 March, when he slapped the presenter over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.
In a statement posted on his Instagram, Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."
Smith, who won his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in King Richard at the awards show, further said, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."
Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.
Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it.
Smith's big Oscar win came minutes after the onstage incident. In his acceptance speech on Monday, a teary Smith addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.
"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said.
The Academy has since issued a statement, saying that it does not “condone violence of any form."
