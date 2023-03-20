Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail, FIR Registered

The email was sent on Saturday and it stated that Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster who is also a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi – wanted to talk to the actor, a report by NDTV stated.

The FIR was registered against jailed gangster Bishnoi, Brar and one more person named Rohit Garg. It was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code, as per the same report.

The e-mail stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi. And the email also suggested, as per reports, that if he hadn’t seen the interview then he should. The mail was written in Hindi.

In continuation of the report by Hindustan Times, the police have amped up the actor’s security. Moreover, this is not the first time the actor is receiving threats from the gangster.