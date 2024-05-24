Salman Khan Quits ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ for Film Shoot; Anil Kapoor to Step in as Host

“At the moment, Khan is focused on the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. That is one the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT," the insider told Hindustan Times.

"Khan is expected to start shooting for Sikandar in June, and that has made him let go of Bigg Boss OTT. Along with film commitment, Khan also felt that it would also look repetitive to the audience, as he is also known to host the reality show on TV,” the source added.

According to the report, another source revealed that Kapoor will be hosting the show this time. "Anil is excited to take on the hosting studies, and add his own touch to the show. The change of host also comes in sync with the trend of having a new host for every season,"

On 22 May, the show's OTT streamer Jio Cinema also hinted towards the change with its announcement teaser. The minute-long promo ended with a voiceover saying, "Yeh season hoga khaas ekdum jhakaas". For the unversed, the term 'jhakkas' is popularly associated with Kapoor.