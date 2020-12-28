Blessed to Have You: Salman's Niece Ayat Celebrates First B'day

"I'm blessed to have you in my life. It's true, one day you'll outgrow my arms but you'll never outgrow my heart," he added.

Ayat is Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's second child. She was born on 27 December 2019 on Salman's 54th birthday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush revealed that the timing of her birth was intentional. "The due date was last week of December or the first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (Salman Khan) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday," he said.