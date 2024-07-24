Salman Khan House Firing Case: Court Finds Sufficient Material Against Accused

In continuation of the report, the court said that there is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused for offences punishable under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) 34 (common intention) 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), among others, as well as other relevant provisions MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and Arms Act.

"There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken," the court said.

The two accused who were involved in the gunfire incident outside Salman's house in Mumbai were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj on Monday, 15 April.