Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shelved? Makers React

Reacting to such reports, the producer tweeted, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.”

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and star Pooja Hegde alongside Salman Khan. Salman had announced the film in 2020 with a tweet, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ...”