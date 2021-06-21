Salman Khan Shares Family Photos with Salim Khan on Father's Day

The first picture features Salim Khan sitting on a couch and Salman and his siblings Alvira, Sohail, and Arbaaz stand behind the couch. Atul and his son Ayaan, Sohail's son Nirvan, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan joined in the second picture.

Salman's last release was Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wherein he played the role of Radhe, an undercover cop trying to bust the drug mafia in Mumbai. The film also starred Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. The film did not receive many positive reviews and soon became one of Salman's lowest rated films on IMDb.

Salman's father Salim Khan had also spoken about Radhe and admitted that it was 'not a great film'. However, he added that commercial cinema has a responsibility which he believes formed the basis of Salman's performance.

"From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are at advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film," he told Dainik Bhaskar.