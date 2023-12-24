Salaar-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Collects ₹55 Crore

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salaar-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Collects ₹55 Crore

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the total domestic collection of 'Salaar' now stands at Rs 145 crore.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Prabhas' action-packed film rakes in ₹170 crore, setting the box office on fire. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas' action-packed film rakes in ₹170 crore, setting the box office on fire.&nbsp;</p></div>
Prabhas's action film, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, is a raging success at the box office on its third day. According to Sacnilk data, the film has already collected over ₹20 crore in advance bookings as of Sunday.

After minting Rs 90 crore on its opening day and recorded a drop of more than 60 per cent on the second day. According to the same report, Salaar collected Rs 55 crore (early estimates) on Saturday. The total collection of the film in India now stands at Rs 145.70 crores.

The action-thriller recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film this year, out-performing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathan, Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office. Moreover, unlike SRK’s previous hits like Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki is struggling at the box office, with around Rs 75 crore in domestic revenue in three days. 

