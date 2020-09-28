Saira Banu on Pak Government's Move to Conserve Dilip Kumar's Home

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral homes of two legendary actors of Bollywood, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. The government plans to conserve the historic buildings that face the threat of demolition due to their dilapidated condition. Speaking to Times of India, Saira Banu said this time she wishes the dream comes true.

"I am elated every time I receive the same news that the government is trying to turn Yousub Saab's ancestral home in Peshawar's North West Frontier province into a monument for posterity. I have always appreciated the tenacity with which the government is trying to convert the house into a museum. I hope this time the dream comes true". Saira Banu, Veteran actor

Saira Banu said that she had visited Dilip Kumar's house in Pakistan some years back. "The home is of great sentimental value to my husband. When he had last visited the place, he became very emotional", Banu told the publication. Dilip Kumar's ancestral home is over 100 years old. (With inputs from Times of India)