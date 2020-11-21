Actor Saif Ali Khan Cancels Plans of Writing His Autobiography

“I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way," said Saif. Quint Entertainment Saif Ali Khan speaks about his autobiography. | (Photo: IANS) Celebrities “I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way," said Saif.

The announcement of actor Saif Ali Khan's autobiography led to him being trolled on social media. Saif had earlier come under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism." Netizens wondered if Saif, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, was going to write about the same.

Now, Saif is himself contemplating ‘chickening out’ of his book deal as he says he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story. In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, the actor said that he is considering backing out. “Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” Saif said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”