Saif & Kareena Rent Out Their Old Mumbai Home For This Amount: Report

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly rent out their old house at Fortune Heights in Mumbai. The family has reportedly moved into a bigger house earlier this year.

As per a report by Money Control, a registered rent agreement document has been accessed by Indextap.com. It reportedly shows that Saif has rented the house to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. They paid a security deposit of ₹15 lakh. The apartment reportedly comprises 1,500 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces.