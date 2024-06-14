Saba Azad Says She Lost Out On Voice Acting Since She & Hrithik Started Dating

Saba added, "It's important for me to share that this person is amazing, he is one of the best directors in the business, super progressive and chill and just like the kind of peeps I like to and with so this is the last thing I expected him to say- in short he said he didn't think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life...ie who I am dating (sic)."

"Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? What kind of an archaic assumption to make (sic)," she continued.

She concluded her post by clarifying that she still wants to do what she loves irrespective of her relationship status, "So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn't need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset. For the uninitiated when two strong independent individuals come together they don't give ip their identities or this lives and careers to do so. They hold on to their individuality and share from a place of freedom and strength. I still gotta put food on my table, you guys :) so losing a whole career because of someone else's presumptuous ignorance really hurts (sic)."

"So again, no I haven't quit, all ye makers of ads- I still do VOs. So pls for the love of god undo your assumptions and let's get recording already (sic)," she added.