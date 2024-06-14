Saba Azad Says She Lost Out On Voice Acting Since She & Hrithik Started Dating

Saba Azad says she stopped receiving voice acting work after she dating Hrithik Roshan.
Actor-singer Saba Azad recently took to social media to open up about her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and how it has affected their individual careers.
Posting a couple of stories on Instagram on 14 June, Saba shared how she stopped receiving voice-acting jobs for the past two years. The actor further revealed how a director felt that she might not need work since she was dating a "successful and rich" actor.
Sharing a picture of herself from the recording studio, Saba wrote, "back in my natural habitat – recording a VO…after more than 2 yrs!!!??? (sic)”
Explaining the reason behind it, the singer further wrote on her story, "So some of you know some of you don't but iv been a voice actor for a little over a decade and a half and iv got to work on a couple of hundred ads if not more (sic)."
"I never told anyone im quitting, never said im disinterested, I never altered my sessions fee, nothing was different from my end so what changed? I was entirely clueless, I was clueless until a month ago when I met a director I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay and I just couldn't help myself and straight up asked him- "hey man I'm curious why don't you guys call me for VOs anymore? What happened?" And what followed has my mind completely boggled (sic)," she added.
Saba further wrote, "This is what he said- "oh we just thought you wouldn't like to do something like voice over anymore...given" well you can imagine what was implied (sic)."
Saba added, "It's important for me to share that this person is amazing, he is one of the best directors in the business, super progressive and chill and just like the kind of peeps I like to and with so this is the last thing I expected him to say- in short he said he didn't think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life...ie who I am dating (sic)."
"Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? What kind of an archaic assumption to make (sic)," she continued.
She concluded her post by clarifying that she still wants to do what she loves irrespective of her relationship status, "So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn't need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset. For the uninitiated when two strong independent individuals come together they don't give ip their identities or this lives and careers to do so. They hold on to their individuality and share from a place of freedom and strength. I still gotta put food on my table, you guys :) so losing a whole career because of someone else's presumptuous ignorance really hurts (sic)."
"So again, no I haven't quit, all ye makers of ads- I still do VOs. So pls for the love of god undo your assumptions and let's get recording already (sic)," she added.
