Pics: Jr NTR Joins Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad For Dinner
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actors Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 April. RRR actor Jr NTR also joined the couples for the dinner. Several pictures from their outing surfaced on social media.
Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also present at the venue.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrived together for dinner.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the venue.
While Alia wore a white-and -yellow summer dress, Ranbir looked dapper in a black attire.
Jr NTR arrived for dinner in Mumbai.
Director Karan Johar got mobbed by fans at the venue.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also present at the venue.
