Alec Baldwin Breaks Down, Claims He 'Didn't Pull Trigger' in 'Rust' Set Shooting

In the first sitdown interview since the fatal shooting incident on the sets of Rust which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actor Alec Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger. Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Alec Baldwin was reportedly holding the prop gun that misfired and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Authorities have said that Baldwin was informed, allegedly by assistant director Dave Halls, that the gun was a “cold gun” which is industry lingo for a gun that has no live ammunition and is safe to use.

ABC released a clip from the interview which shows Baldwin breaking into tears while talking about Hutchins. “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with (her), and liked by everyone who worked with (her), and admired,” Baldwin said.

When asked how live ammunition made it to set, Alec Baldwin said, “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

The ABC interview will air on Thursday at 8 PM Eastern time and also stream on Hulu the same day.