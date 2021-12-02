Alec Baldwin Breaks Down, Claims He 'Didn't Pull Trigger' in 'Rust' Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin denies pulling the trigger of the prop gun that led to a fatal shooting on the sets of Rust.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
In the first sitdown interview since the fatal shooting incident on the sets of Rust which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actor Alec Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger. Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”
Alec Baldwin was reportedly holding the prop gun that misfired and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Authorities have said that Baldwin was informed, allegedly by assistant director Dave Halls, that the gun was a “cold gun” which is industry lingo for a gun that has no live ammunition and is safe to use.
ABC released a clip from the interview which shows Baldwin breaking into tears while talking about Hutchins. “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with (her), and liked by everyone who worked with (her), and admired,” Baldwin said.
When asked how live ammunition made it to set, Alec Baldwin said, “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”
The ABC interview will air on Thursday at 8 PM Eastern time and also stream on Hulu the same day.
Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza has spoken of "complacency" on the New Mexico set. Santa Fe authorities released search warrants which indicated that three people handled the gun before the tragic incident, namely David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then Baldwin.
A Rust crew member filed a lawsuit against producer Alec Baldwin and others over the on-set shooting. The negligence suit also names armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Reed has claimed, through her representatives, that she is being “framed” for Halyna Huthchins’ death.
Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell also filed a lawsuit against the producers of Rust. The lawsuit states, “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)