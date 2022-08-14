‘Such a Dexterous Actor’: Russo Brothers React to Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

Russo brothers react to Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's 2021 film alongside Aishwarya Leskshmi has received praise from Hollywood. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has received a lot of love from fans.
Among the people praising the film are the Russo Brothers, who recently worked with Dhanush on The Gray Man. In a video where the director duo is seen reacting to the film, both Joe and Anthony Russo are praising Dhanush and the way he has adopted the character.
"He is such a dexterous actor. He is able to do this very intense action, while at the same time holding on to an attitude and almost a casualness in this character," they re heard saying.
Dhanush has also thanked them for their praises. He wrote on Twitter, "Wow that's a pleasant surprise. Thank you so much @Russo_Brothers.. This means a lot to our Jagame thandhiram team," (sic).
Jagame Thandhiram is a crime drama that released on 18 June, 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)