‘Such a Dexterous Actor’: Russo Brothers React to Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

The Russo Brothers, who worked with Dhanush on 'The Gray Man', have reacted to his role in 'Jagame Thandhiram'.
Russo brothers react to Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's 2021 film alongside Aishwarya Leskshmi has received praise from Hollywood. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has received a lot of love from fans.

Among the people praising the film are the Russo Brothers, who recently worked with Dhanush on The Gray Man. In a video where the director duo is seen reacting to the film, both Joe and Anthony Russo are praising Dhanush and the way he has adopted the character.

"He is such a dexterous actor. He is able to do this very intense action, while at the same time holding on to an attitude and almost a casualness in this character," they re heard saying.

Dhanush has also thanked them for their praises. He wrote on Twitter, "Wow that's a pleasant surprise. Thank you so much @Russo_Brothers.. This means a lot to our Jagame thandhiram team," (sic).

Jagame Thandhiram is a crime drama that released on 18 June, 2021.

Published: 14 Aug 2022,02:46 PM IST
