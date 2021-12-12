Rubina Dilaik Says She Had to Sell 2 Houses After Being Penalised for Rs 16 Lakh

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were both contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and the former won the season. The couple openly discussed their marriage and possible divorce on the show.

Talking about the same, Rubina told Bollywood Bubble, “Abhinav was hesitant. I said ‘If we are going on a reality show and if we are not the real ones, you think people are going to connect to us. I think let’s go with our truth’.”

“Bigg Boss makers had a creative call with us and asked me what do you think is unique about your relationship. I said my relationship is going to fall apart in the next two months or maybe we are going to bridge it again,” Rubina said.

Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu and went on to star in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev