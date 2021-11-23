Rubina Dilaik’s Has a Message for ‘Pseudo Fans’ Shaming Her For Her Weight

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor Rubina Dilaik.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor Rubina Dilaik took to social media to share a note for ‘pseudo fans’ who were shaming her for her weight gain. Rubina wrote that she’d been receiving many ‘hate mails/messages’ after her COVID recovery.
Rubina shared pictures of herself and wrote, “Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting…”
She added that people are threatening to stop following her because she has gained weight and she doesn’t wear ‘designer clothes or work hard for BIG projects.’ Rubina further said, “Well, I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life!”
The actor concluded her note by saying that these people shouldn’t call themselves her fans since she respects her fans.
Many people supported Rubina under her post. Singer Stebin Ben wrote, “Rubina - You’re one of the most hardworking co-stars I’ve worked with .. with no drama on sets .. Very dedicated and determined! I can say this cos I’ve worked with you and seen your passion and madness towards your work .. let the work make noise .. You’re the best. Sending all the positive energies that you need right now.”
Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shardul Pandit commented, “I have another good news for you @rubinadilaik your talent isn’t bound to your body neither is the light that shines through you at the end of the keeping aside that you are a great girl..you are a sincere artist and that will never go out of fashion.”
Actor Himanshi Khurana, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, also expressed her support for Rubina Dilaik in an Instagram post. She wrote in the caption, “Never underestimate the pain of a person, because in all honesty,everyone is struggling......some people are just better at hiding it than others ....... n I’m super proud of myself I agree with @rubinadilaik welcome to the group...”
Himanshi added, “Shayad log bhool gye hai body sirf ik size ki nahi hoti ..... mujhe lga covid ke baad log Thora sensitive behave krenge. (Maybe people have forgotten that bodies don’t just come in one side. I thought people would be more sensitive at least after COVID.)”