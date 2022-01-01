‘Left With No Choice’: Release of Ram Charan, Jr NTR-Starrer ‘RRR' Postponed

The tweet read, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie.”

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on 7 January. The film is a period drama that narrates a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles in RRR, Rajamouli said, “Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul.”

The director added, “And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt.”

Release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Film ‘Jersey’ Postponed

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film Jersey has also been postponed due to the rising COVID cases in India. Shahid had shared the information on social media in a statement, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year.”