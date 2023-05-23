'RRR' Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away; SS Rajamouli Pens a Heartbreaking Note

SS Rajamouli with Ray Stevenson on the sets of RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ray Stevenson, who is known across India for playing British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's international hit RRR, has passed away. He was 58. The official social media handles of the film confirmed the news on 22 May.
Expressing his grief, director Rajamouli took to Twitter and penned a heartbreaking note for the late actor.
Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of himself with Stevenson, Rajamouli wrote, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."
Take a look his tweet here:
The official Instagram handle of the RRR movie shared a BTS picture of Stevenson performing his own stunts and shared, "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon."
Take a look at the picture here:
Stevenson was widely recognised for his work in the Thor films as well as HBO's Rome, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)