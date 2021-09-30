Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza React to Hate Comment Calling Her ‘Cheap'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were guests on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch.
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza were guests on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch. During the episode, Arbaaz read out hate comments about the couple. During the interaction Arbaaz read out a comment that called Genelia a ‘cheap, vulgar aunty’ whose is always 'overacting'.
Genelia said that the person who wrote the comment might not be 'having a good day at home'. "I think he's very frustrated bechaara. I mean I don't know...I hope you're well bhaisaab, I really hope you're okay."
She added, "Mujhe na abhi tak filmon mai bhi aise roles nahi mile jisme aise vulgar ya cheap (hone pade). (I haven't ever gotten a role in films where I had to be 'cheap' or 'vulgar'.) Even my character sketches, I am always married. You know, the girl you take home."
When Riteish found out that the person's username was 'Universe Yoga', he advised the troll to perform 'Kapalabharti' and 'Shavasana'.
Another comment advised Genelia to be 'normal' and stop being so hyper, claiming that it makes her look 'unreal'. Genelia responded, “I am a little bit chubby, I am a little bit bubbly and I think you like that about me."
The couple also talked about their reaction to social media comments (and hate). Genelia said, in Hindi, that she avoids dealing with negative comments.
Riteish Deshmukh said, "It's okay for people to comment because you're putting yourself out there. I don't think you need to take a lot of offence. However, I also think that a line shouldn't be crossed. Don't be so personal that you comment on someone's parents, siblings, partner, kids, etc. You don't like their hair, say it. You don't like their pants, say it."
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recently launched their company 'Imagine Meats'. The duo will co-host the the second season of Ladies Vs Gentlemen.
Published: 30 Sep 2021,06:44 PM IST