Pinch 2: Anil Kapoor Reacts to Troll Who Calls Him & Sonam 'Shameless'

Anil Kapoor with daughter Sonam.
Anil Kapoor will soon be seen on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch 2. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Arbaaz showed Anil some of the troll remarks on social media.
One of the comments about Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam reads, "I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money." To which Anil replied, "Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they (If the person has made such a remark, then they must either be in a bad mood or upset)".
Arbaaz can also be seen teasing Anil about the popular 'baal divas' meme that re-surfaces every year on Children's Day. The meme pokes fun at Anil Kapoor's body hair. Anil laughed and told Arbaaz that he shaved his body hair just for the show.
