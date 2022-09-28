Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Fly Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Their Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Fly Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Their Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities will begin in Delhi from 30 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani) 

A few days before their wedding, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were pictured at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The couple, who will be tying the knot on 4 October, flew out of Mumbai. While Richa sported a yellow outfit, Ali wore a blue blazer that he paired with a t-shirt and pants. Sources told ANI that Richa and Ali will get married on 4 October in Mumbai and they will host a wedding reception a day later for friends, family and industry colleagues.

The wedding festivities will take place in Delhi. "Their wedding festivities will begin on 30 September. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi," the ANI report stated.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose together at the airport.

Ali Fazal at the aiport.

Richa Chadha at the airport.

