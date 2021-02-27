Richa Chadha Shares Her Story of Equal Partnership With Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been setting relationship goals for a longtime now. Taking it a step further, recently Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and talked about the kind of relationship that she shares with Fazal.

Sharing a quote by Audrey Kitching on promoting a relationship without gender roles, she wrote, "Grateful got the extremely well-raised, progressive and equal partner that I have found in Ali Fazal."

Chadha shared that Fazal is a "great cook, workout buddy, reader, artist and homie".