Richa Chadha Shares Her Story of Equal Partnership With Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha shares how she has a relationship of equals with Ali Fazal.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been setting relationship goals for a longtime now. Taking it a step further, recently Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and talked about the kind of relationship that she shares with Fazal.
Sharing a quote by Audrey Kitching on promoting a relationship without gender roles, she wrote, "Grateful got the extremely well-raised, progressive and equal partner that I have found in Ali Fazal."
Chadha shared that Fazal is a "great cook, workout buddy, reader, artist and homie".
She also teased him in the end by saying, "Bass now don’t let it get to your head."
Fazal gave a beautiful and cute response to the story shared by Chadha. Asking her to continue praising him.
Fazal and Chadha were all set to get married in April 2020 but had to postpone the wedding because of the lockdown. The couple has moved-in together in Mumbai.
On 18 December 2020, Fazal wrote a heart-warming caption for Richa Chadha on her birthday. Sharing a bunch of pictures, he wrote, "They will never really get to the versions of you that I cherish and have the privilege of knowing."
The couple is yet to fix another date for their wedding. The two have worked together on a bunch of films, such as Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The third instalment of this movie is said to go on floors by April 2021.
