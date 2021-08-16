Cried & Shook & Had Stomach Flips: Rhea Kapoor Shares Pic From Her Wedding

"12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more", Rhea wrote.

Rhea and Karan met on the sets of Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha, where Karan was working as the assistant director. They have been together since 2009.