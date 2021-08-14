Rhea Kapoor Set to Marry Partner Karan Boolani in Intimate Ceremony in Mumbai

The two met on the sets of her sister Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha where Boolani was working as the assistant director. They have been together since 2009.

They have been an active part of each other family life ever since they got together and have been often seen going on outings, trips, and vacations with their families.

Responding to rumours of their marriage earlier, Sonam Kapoor told ZoomTV in a statement, "Oh, no. When she does get married, I'll be very happy to tell you. They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year."