In Pics: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Tie the Knot in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor's daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot in Mumbai today with her long-time partner Karan Boolani. The wedding ceremony took place at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu.

The two have been together for 13 years and had first met on the set of Sonam Kapoor's film, Aisha. Check out the pictures of the attendees here.