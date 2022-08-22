Rhea Kapoor Shares First Glimpse of Sonam's Baby Boy; Khushi & Others React

Rhea Kapoor shares the first glimpse of sister Sonam Kapoor's baby boy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday, 20 August. The new parents shared the big announcement with their fans social media by releasing a statement on the same day.
Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, recently shared the first glimpse of the baby boy on social media and wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much."
Taking to Instagram, Rhea posted a series of pictures of herself at the hospital with Sonam's baby in the crate. Rhea hid the little one's face with an emoticon in each picture, and captioned the post, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."
Several celebs commented on Rhea's adorable post. Bhumi Pednekar wrote "Toooooo cute," Malaika Arora commented, "Awww masi tears of joy, and Mira Kapoor wrote, "Adorable," with red heart emoticons.
Sonam's sisters Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons on the post.
The actor was recently trolled on social media for her maternity style. In addition to the same, she told Vogue in an interview, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks," she added."