'I Miss Sushant; It's Difficult to Live Without Him': Rhea Chakraborty

Chakraborty told India Today, "Moving on is one thing that makes us human. It makes us survive, it helps us keep going no matter what happens in our lives, be it tragedy, pandemic, and in my case, jail. You want to move on. I am really looking forward to moving on. It has been hard to live a normal life again, like going for a walk, or a salon for a haircut or going for dinner with your parents. I was going through a person's loss in my life and there was so much media attention. I wasn't allowed time to grieve. All of that has come and those small victories are very exciting to me. I am grateful I am able to lead a normal life again now."

"I don't think that hole can ever be filled. I miss him and it's going to be very difficult to live the rest of my life without that friend, that partner, that companion. But, life has happened to both of us and one has to move on," she added.