'There’s a Sense of Fear': Rhea Chakraborty on Not Getting Films Post Drugs Case

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about not getting work in Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rhea Chakraborty, in a recent interview, opened up about not getting work in Bollywood after her infamous drug case. The actor also shared how she feels "there is a sense of fear" in makers in offering her work opportunities.
In September 2020, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case following the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor spent 28 days in Byculla jail as an undertrial before receiving bail.
In her interview with Mid-Day, the actor shared, "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone."
Following Rajput's death, Rhea was subjected to vicious media coverage and was accused of peddling drugs and money laundering, among other things.
The actor also opened up about how her family helped her face the trolls with bravery. "I am not sure. I am still one of the most trolled people online. But in the eye of the storm, I saw kindness. I had friends rally behind me and help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength," she told the publication.
Rhea resumed work earlier this year when she joined the television reality show Roadies 19 as a gang leader.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)