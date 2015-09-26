Hemant Kumar: Hindi Gems That Were Borrowed From Bengali Melodies

Monsoon is the season when romance can bloom or remain isolated, joy can be boundless, and gloom can be immeasurable. Like life, like Hemant Kumar’s silken voice.

A giant in Bengali music and Rabindra sangeet, it was Hindi cinema that introduced the singer and the composer to the larger mass. His fame still carries the fragrance of elegant joys and sorrows, that are accessible.

What many (read: non-Bengalis) are not aware of is that a lot of his Hindi compositions were either a reproduction of their Bengali originals, or minor reworked versions. On his death anniversary, we revisit five of our favourite songs from an oeuvre that had their genesis in Bengali.