Renuka Shahane Reacts to Her ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Memes

Actor Renuka Shahane who’s in the news for her Hindi directorial debut Tribhanga, which released on Netflix on 15 January, also reacted to her viral memes from Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! Speaking to The Quint recently, Shahane described one of her own favourite memes from the series and also reminisced shooting for the scene from the Sooraj Barjatya blockbuster starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Shahane recalled how shooting the scene of rolling down the stairs was extremely comfortable for her, though it was big twist in the climax of the film that left the audience in tears. Watch the video for more.