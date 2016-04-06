Birthday Jukebox: A Melodic Tribute to Mahanayika Suchitra Sen

Remembering Suchitra Sen on her birth anniversary.
During a career spanning twenty-five years, Suchitra Sen ushered in the golden era of Bengali cinema, along with matinee icon Uttam Kumar. She also gave memorable performances in a number of classic Hindi films like Bimal Roy’s Devdas (1955), Musafir (1957), Bombai Ka Babu (1960) and Gulzar’s Aandhi (1975). On the birth anniversary of the veteran actor, here are some of the most memorable Hindi and Bengali songs picturised on her.
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 5 April 2017. It is now being republished to mark Suchitra Sen’s birth anniversary.)
