Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Announces Second Pregnancy
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram and announced her second pregnancy. The model shared pictures where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. However, she also kept fan guessing by posting the caption, "Reality or AI."
Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_"
Take a look at the photos here:
Arjun Rampal commented with an evil eye and red heart emoji.
Arjun and Gabriella, on the other hand, have been in a relationship for a while now. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun has two daughters from his marriage, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.
