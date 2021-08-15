Outspoken Women Are Not Appreciated in India: Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna also talked about the audience response to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, adding that her own family didn’t watch it.

“‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ was witty! But we were ahead of our times; when we first aired on Star One, in 2004, our TRP was 0.69. My own family, who were hooked on TV, didn't watch it; they said they couldn’t connect to it. So, after a few episodes, the show was done with. It was much later, when the channel started playing the show on repeat, that people found out about it. And when we went online, the response was phenomenal,” Ratna said.

Ratna Pathak Shah is known for frequently voicing her opinion. She told ETimes that the distinction between politics and art is difficult to make. “Work is always political and what we are trying to do is create some kind of art. But yes, it is political in a way as it's a message that goes out to many people and conveys many meanings of the preoccupations that the society or the government in the country has,” she said.