Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan & Dot make it to Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.

Rashmika is known for her work predominantly in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. In 2023, the 27-year-old actor had three major releases, including Varisu, Mission Majnu, and Animal, two of which were major box office successes.

In 2024, Rashmika will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava.

Radhika, 28, has appeared in several Hindi films and web series like English Medium 2, Kuttey, Kacchey Limbu, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, among others.

Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, is the youngest of the three celebrities. The 25-year-old is a singer, actor, and musician who made her acting debut as Ethel in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age musical The Archies. The film was the first feature adaptation of Archie Comics.