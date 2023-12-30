'Grateful, At Peace': Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 7 Years in the Film Industry

Rashmika Mandanna has completed seven years in the film industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna completed seven years in the film industry on Saturday, 30 December. Rashmika made her acting debut with Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of herself and penned a heartwarming note expressing gratitude for her successful journey.
Rashmika wrote, "Sometimes you just pause and think. Damn! How did it all happen. When did it all happen. Why did it all happen. And I am so freaking glad - that it all, happened! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything that I’ve always dreamed of.. I’d have not realised it and would’ve kept running towards something I don’t even know what, but being with the right people makes you realise that sometimes you should just pause and realise that - this is it! This is what the lil girl grew up dreaming about."
Have a look at her post here:
On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa 2 and Chaava.
