Here's What Ranveer Singh Did After Rohan Shrestha Shared His Picture With Messi

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently attended the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, is a self-confessed Lionel Messi fan. When photographer Rohan Shrestha posted a reel from his shoot with the Argentina footballer on 23 December, Ranveer had a hilarious response.

Taking to Instagram, the Cirkus actor photoshopped himself into Rohan and Messi's picture and shared it with an amusing caption that read, "Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha."