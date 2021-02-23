Ye Humaari Pawri Hori Hai: Ranveer & His Fan Join the Trend

Ranveer Singh in the video with a fan singing the 'pawri' meme|
One video posted by an influencer and a Yashraj Mukhate remix is enough to start a national trend. That's exactly what happened with the 'pawri' clip on social media. After Deepika Padukone shared a meme post of her version of the trend on Instagram, Ranveer Singh also jumped on the bangwagon.
In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ranveer can be seen recording a video with a fan holding a case of gajar ka halwa. Ranveer goes, "Ye humaare gajar ka halwa hai, ye hum hai, aur hamaari pawri hori hai". His fan also joins in.
The trend originated from a viral video posted by Pakistani influencer Dananeer. Yashraj Mukhate, famous for his 'rasode mai kaun tha' remix, made a remix of the video captioned, "Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai"
Ranveer's sports drama film, titled 83, is set to release on 4 June, 2021. The film is based on Kapil Dev and the Indian team's victory in the 1983 World Cup Final.
