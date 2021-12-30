People Are Sending Me Videos From Theatres of '83': Ranveer Singh

We had a video chat with Ranveer Singh, who was very excited about the reactions he's been getting from people around him for his new film 83 directed by Kabir Khan. The actor said that people were sending him videos from inside theatres of the audience laughing and crying while watching the cricket drama in which he plays Kapil Dev. He also said that the experience that the audience is having while watching 83 is similar to the one he had when he watched Aamir Khan's Lagaan with his friends. Ranveer, who is currently on a holiday with Deepika Padukone, also spoke to us about the major turning points in his career and his forthcoming films as well. Watch the entire interview for more.