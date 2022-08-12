Ranveer Singh Summoned by Mumbai Police Over Nude Photoshoot for Magazine

Ranveer Singh summoned by the Mumbai police for his shoot for Paper Magazine.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ranveer Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning, a month later after a city-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) filed a complaint against the actor over his nude photoshoot.
The police had gone to the actor's residence to serve the notice, asking him to appear before them on 22 August, as per a report by NDTV.
In continuation to the report, the case was registered against Singh, at the Chembur Police Station in Mumbai. The NGO alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty by posting his nude photographs on social media.
The Bajirao Mastaani actor's nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine, courted controversy after Singh posted them on his social media. The idea behind the shoot was to give a tribute to 70s pop icon Brut Reynolds. Reynolds had also posed nude for one of his shoots for Cosmopolitan Magazine in 1972.
Speaking about it Ranveer had told the publication, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f*****g naked. You can see my f*****g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”
On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, on 10 February 2023.
