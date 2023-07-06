Band Baaja Baaraat to Gully Boy, Some Shades of Ranveer Singh Are for the Ages

How do you not hear about Ranveer Singh? Even before friends, family, and foes tweeted and texted, "Did you see that photoshoot he did??" it was difficult to not hear about him.

I heard of Ranveer Singh in 2013 when my friend wondered if Vikramaditya Motwane could have possibly captured the art of O Henry's 'The Last Leaf' in Lootera. I knew very little of the art of cinema back then but I remember looking at 'Varun' and thinking, 'I like this actor'.