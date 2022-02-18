Ranveer Singh All Set to Play at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Talking about playing in the prestigious event Ranveer told News18, "This is the stuff of dreams. I will be playing against and with some of the finest talent in the world of entertainment and sport and I am really looking forward to it".

Ranveer also spoke about when he developed a love for basketball. "I first became a fan of basketball when I started watching basketball on TV watching Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 90s. Then I went to study at Indiana University, and they had a great basketball culture. Even now, I play basketball in my building complex", the actor told the publication.