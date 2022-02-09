Deepika on People Asking if She Had Ranveer’s Permission for Intimate Scenes

In the film, Deepika’s character Alisha and Siddhant’s character Zain, who is Alisha’s cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance, start dating. The intimate scenes in the film led to some trolling on social media with people asking about Ranveer’s reaction.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, “It's stupid that we're even reacting to it. I think, for us, that's the most important thing. I don't read comments. I'm pretty certain even he doesn't. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

Talking about Ranveer’s reaction to the film, Deepika told the publication that he is “extremely proud” of the film and her performance. Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday with Deepika Padukone.