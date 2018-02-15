B’Day Tribute: Rare Photos of Randhir Kapoor With Karisma, Kareena
The actor was born on 15 February 1947.
Karisma Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor. | (Photo: altered by The Quint)
Randhir Kapoor, also fondly known as Dabboo by his close ones, is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor.
Born into Indian cinema’s acting family, Kapoor made his acting as well as directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971, which became a box-office hit. Randhir worked in a string of movies as the leading man and was also a part of multi-starrers such as Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972) and Haath Ki Safai (1974).
Randhir got married to Babita Shivdasani in 1971 and had two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. After their initial separation in 1988 (for 19 years), Randhir and Babita got back together in 2007.
Here’s a look at Randhir’s filmy family from the black-and-white era until today:
Raj Kapoor, Tiger Pataudi, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Shivdasani and Sharmila Tagore. Randhir and Babita with daughters Kareena and Karisma. Here’s another one! Family photo as grown-ups. Kapoor Khandaan. Randhir with father Raj Kapoor and grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor as well as Shammi and Shashi Kapoor. Randhir aka Dabboo in his younger days. Randhir, Riddhima, Raj, Ranbir and Rajiv Kapoor. Karisma with her parents. Randhir with his father, Raj Kapoor and Rekha. Randhir with Shammi Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Sanjeev Kumar. Kapoor Khandaan, in black and white. Karisma with her doting papa. Kareena and Karisma with their parents. Family portrait. Randhir with his daughters. Randhir and Karisma. Kareena and Saif with Randhir. Veteran stars, Randhir and Tanuja. Randhir was against his daughters joining showbiz, but eventually came around to the idea. Randhir has said in an interview that he was always against Karisma’s marriage to Sanjay Kapur. Randhir parties with his daughters, Karisma and Kareena.The same family, with some new additions. Randhir with Krishna Raj Kapoor. Taimur looks a lot like his grandpa, no?
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 15 February 2018. It is being republished on the occasion of Randhir Kapoor’s birthday.)