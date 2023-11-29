Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Tie the Knot in a Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony

In a traditional Manipuri wedding, the groom's attire consists of a white cotton dhoti, a kurta, and a kokyet (a turban). Randeep was also seen donning a white shawl.

The bride wears a potloi or polloi, a cylindrical skirt made from thick fabric and hard bamboo, which is often adorned with velvet and satin cloth and adorned with jewels and glitter.

Prior to their wedding, the couple sought blessings from the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen temple in Imphal and paid a visit to the relief camps in violence-torn Manipur to pray for their future and peace for their state.

The couple announced the news of their wedding on 25 November. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for the newlyweds' industry friends.