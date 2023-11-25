‘We Seek Your Blessings’: Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Wedding Date

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce the date for their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared a post on Instagram to announce their wedding date on Instagram on Saturday (25 November). The caption read, “We Have Exciting News.”
“A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai,” the post read, “As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."
The couple will get married on 29 November in Imphal, Manipur.
Randeep Hooda, who made his acting debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, was last seen in Prawaal Raman’s Sergeant and Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. Lin Laishram, an actor, model and entrepreneur, has featured in Indian films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan.
