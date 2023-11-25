‘We Seek Your Blessings’: Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Wedding Date

“A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai,” the post read, “As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."