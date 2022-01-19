Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to Release on OTT? Director Karan Malhotra Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera. With a number of film releases being postponed owing to the sharp rise in COVID cases, director Karan Malhotra has spoken about whether Shamshera's release, too, will be pushed.
In an interview with India Today Karan said, "I am also looking forward to Shamshera's release. However, given the circumstances, it's too early to speak about the movie. We haven't even ventured into the PR zone yet".
Speaking about whether the makers are considering releasing the film on OTT Karan replied, "That is my producer Aditya Chopra's decision. He is the expert and I enjoy my creative space as far as Shamshera is concerned. I have put my heart and soul into the film, and the rest is upto Aditya. The country's best producer is taking care of the release, what more can I ask for?".
Shamshera was scheduled to release on 18 March this year.
